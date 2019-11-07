Countdown to tipoff: Presbyterian at Clemson

Clemson will look to grab its first win of the season tonight when it hosts Presbyterian College at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 67-60 loss to Virginia Tech in the season opener on Tuesday night.

Clemson hopes to shoot better than it did in the second half against the Hokies. The Tigers connected on just 1 of 14 three-pointers in the last 20 minutes and shot just 23.3 percent from the field overall. They also struggled at the foul line, making just 8-14 free throws.

Tonight’s game will be the season opener for Presbyterian.

Game Information

Where: Littlejohn, Clemson

Records: Clemson 0-1, 0-1 ACC; Presbyterian 0-0, 0-0 Big South

When: Today, 7 p.m.

TV: ACCN (Steve Schlanger and Debbie Antonelli)

Radio: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson and Tim Bourret). Sirius 371, XM 371, Internet 37

Series History

OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 57-18-1

HOME: Clemson leads series, 35-8-1

ROAD: Clemson leads series, 22-10

NEUTRAL: NA

LAST MEETING: Dec. 15, 2015 (69-41, W)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 8

Other story lines

One of Clemson’s most versatile players captured his first career double-double in the season opener against Virginia Tech. Aamir Simms posted 12 points and 15 rebounds in a stellar performance to open the season, the year. The 15 rebounds for Simms was a new career-best, outdoing his 10-rebound game last season at Duke.

John Newman turned in a career-high 15 points in Clemson’s season opener against Presbyterian. Newman connected on a career-best five made field goals and finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line in the contest. The 15-point outing marked Newman’s first career double-digit scoring game.

Clemson is starting an all-freshmen backcourt this season with Al-Amir Dawes and Chase Hunter. This marks the first time that head coach Brad Brownell has started a freshman since 2014-15 when Donte Grantham started his career game as a Tiger. Dawes scored 11 points and had 2 assists in his official debut as a Tiger. Hunter scored 7 points and had 2 assists as well.

Clemson scored just 23 points in the second half against Virginia Tech. Brownell said after the game his team played nervous and unsure in the second half.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story