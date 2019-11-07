Tigers bounce back, crushes PC

Clemson used an 11-0 run between the end of the first half and the start of the second, as the Tigers crushed Presbyterian College, 79-45, Thursday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers blew out PC despite the fact junior Aamir Simms did not score in 16 minutes of play. The forward was 0-4 from the field. He did finish the night with a game-high 8 rebounds.

Clemson was led by John Newman’s 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. The Tigers also 14 points from transfer Tevin Mack. Both shot 6-9 from the field with Newman 3-5 from behind the arc and Mack 2-3.

The Tigers also got 13 points from Chase Hunter and 13 points from Curran Scott. In all, Clemson shot 46 percent from the field and was 14-34 (41 percent) from three-point range.

The Tigers (1-1, 0-1 ACC), who led by as many as 39 points in the second half, led 43-21 at the break.

Clemson closed out the first half with an 8-0 run to gain control of the game. Scott drained a three from the corner and then Newman got a basket-and-one before ending the first 20 minutes with a breakaway dunk with one second to go.

Presbyterian (0-1, 0-0 Big South) was led by Chris Martin’s 11 points.

Newman scored 13 of his 16 points in the opening half. Clemson, who struggle shooting the ball in the second half in a loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday, bounced back by shooting 48 percent from the field in the first half, including 8 of 17 from long range.

Clemson will play Colgate on Sunday at Littlejohn. Tip is set for 3 p.m.