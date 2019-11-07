Tigers in the NFL: Week 9

Last week in the NFL, 25 of the 34 former Clemson Tigers on NFL rosters saw action on the field. Three of these former Tigers got to rest on their bye week as the rest of the NFL played their games.
The Clemson Insider brings to you full stats of these 25 players as well as a deeper look at the notable performances this weekend.
Kansas City Chiefs 26, Minnesota Vikings 23
KC: Bashaud Breeland: 2 solo tackles
Dorian O’Daniel: 2 total tackles
Sammy Watkins: 7 receptions, 63 yards, 10 targets
MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 2 solo tackles
Jayron Kearse
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings competed in a close game on Sunday, settling the game by a difference of 3 points. The Chiefs came out on top by these 3 points, improving their record to 6-3 on the season. Three former Tigers play for the Chiefs and went up against two former Tigers on the Vikings. For the Chiefs’ defense, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O’Daniel tallied a couple of tackles. Breeland had two solo tackles in the secondary. O’Daniel on the other hand, saw his tackles on special teams. On the Chiefs’ offensive side, Sammy Watkins was given 10 looks from quarterback Matt Moore. Watkins hauled in seven passes for 63 yards, his longest being a 17-yard reception. For the Vikings, Jayron Kearse and Mackensie Alexander were on the field for a good bit of the game. Alexander had two solo tackles.
Oakland Raiders 31, Detroit Lions 24
OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 4 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss
Trayvon Mullen: 7 tackles, 6 solo tackles
Hunter Renfrow: 6 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 targets
Three former Tigers shined for the Raiders. On defense, Clelin Ferrell put up a total of four tackles, creating three of them himself. One of his tackles was a shared tackle-for-loss with teammate Johnathan Hankins that resulted in a 2-yard loss. Also on the defense, Trayvon Mullen had seven total tackles, six of which were recorded as solo tackles. On offense for the Raiders, former Tiger and member of Wide Receiver University, Hunter Renfrow, recorded his second career professional touchdown. One week after recording his first career touchdown, Renfrow did it again. The Raiders were tied with the Lions in the fourth quarter and on third-and-goal from the 9-yard line, quarterback Derek Carr found Renfrow running toward the left side of the end zone. Renfrow caught the ball and made sure he got his feet down before falling out of bounds. His touchdown was the eventual game-winning score for the Raiders.
Other former Tigers who saw Week 9 action:
BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 2 solo tackles
DEN: Coty Sensabaugh: 1 solo tackles
GB: B.J. Goodson: 1 solo tackle
HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 8 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown
D.J. Reader: 2 solo tackles
Carlos Watkins: 2 tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit
Deshaun Watson: 22/28, 201 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 carries, 37 yards
IND: Deon Cain
JAX: Tyler Shatley
LAC: Mike Williams: 3 receptions, 111 yards, 4 targets, 1 carry, 2 yards
MIA: Christian Wilkins: 5 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits
NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit
Wayne Gallman: 1 solo tackle
PHI: Albert Huggins: 1 tackle
SEA: Jaron Brown
TB: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 161 yards, 1 within the 20
TEN: Adam Humphries: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 4 targets