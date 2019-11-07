Tigers in the NFL: Week 9

Last week in the NFL, 25 of the 34 former Clemson Tigers on NFL rosters saw action on the field. Three of these former Tigers got to rest on their bye week as the rest of the NFL played their games.

The Clemson Insider brings to you full stats of these 25 players as well as a deeper look at the notable performances this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs 26, Minnesota Vikings 23

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 2 solo tackles

Dorian O’Daniel: 2 total tackles

Sammy Watkins: 7 receptions, 63 yards, 10 targets

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 2 solo tackles

Jayron Kearse

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings competed in a close game on Sunday, settling the game by a difference of 3 points. The Chiefs came out on top by these 3 points, improving their record to 6-3 on the season. Three former Tigers play for the Chiefs and went up against two former Tigers on the Vikings. For the Chiefs’ defense, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O’Daniel tallied a couple of tackles. Breeland had two solo tackles in the secondary. O’Daniel on the other hand, saw his tackles on special teams. On the Chiefs’ offensive side, Sammy Watkins was given 10 looks from quarterback Matt Moore. Watkins hauled in seven passes for 63 yards, his longest being a 17-yard reception. For the Vikings, Jayron Kearse and Mackensie Alexander were on the field for a good bit of the game. Alexander had two solo tackles.

Oakland Raiders 31, Detroit Lions 24

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 4 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss

Trayvon Mullen: 7 tackles, 6 solo tackles

Hunter Renfrow: 6 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 targets

Three former Tigers shined for the Raiders. On defense, Clelin Ferrell put up a total of four tackles, creating three of them himself. One of his tackles was a shared tackle-for-loss with teammate Johnathan Hankins that resulted in a 2-yard loss. Also on the defense, Trayvon Mullen had seven total tackles, six of which were recorded as solo tackles. On offense for the Raiders, former Tiger and member of Wide Receiver University, Hunter Renfrow, recorded his second career professional touchdown. One week after recording his first career touchdown, Renfrow did it again. The Raiders were tied with the Lions in the fourth quarter and on third-and-goal from the 9-yard line, quarterback Derek Carr found Renfrow running toward the left side of the end zone. Renfrow caught the ball and made sure he got his feet down before falling out of bounds. His touchdown was the eventual game-winning score for the Raiders.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 9 action:

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 2 solo tackles

DEN: Coty Sensabaugh: 1 solo tackles

GB: B.J. Goodson: 1 solo tackle

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 8 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown

D.J. Reader: 2 solo tackles

Carlos Watkins: 2 tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit

Deshaun Watson: 22/28, 201 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 carries, 37 yards

IND: Deon Cain

JAX: Tyler Shatley

LAC: Mike Williams: 3 receptions, 111 yards, 4 targets, 1 carry, 2 yards

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 5 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits

NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit

Wayne Gallman: 1 solo tackle

PHI: Albert Huggins: 1 tackle

SEA: Jaron Brown

TB: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 161 yards, 1 within the 20

TEN: Adam Humphries: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 4 targets