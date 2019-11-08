Big Charlotte lineman ‘loved’ Clemson visit

Class of 2021 prospect Korion Sharpe is no stranger to Clemson, having visited the school several times.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound two-way lineman from Charlotte (N.C.) Rocky River returned to campus last Saturday for the Wofford game at Death Valley.

“It was great,” Sharpe said of the visit. “Loved it.”

“The facilities and how great the coaching staff treated us (stood out),” he added.

In addition to attending Clemson’s 59-14 win over Wofford and touring the facilities, Sharpe had an opportunity to speak with his area recruiter for the Tigers, assistant coach Danny Pearman.

“I got a chance to talk to Coach Pearman and he was just checking up on how I’m doing,” Sharpe said, “and telling me I need to get to a camp down there and asking about my grades.”

Sharpe estimated that Saturday was his fourth time on campus. He visited Clemson a couple of times in the past with his older brother, Jaylon, who was on the program’s radar before committing to Charlotte in November 2018.

Along with Clemson, Sharpe named several schools he is getting interest from and thinks it is only a matter of time before he earns his first scholarship offer(s).

“I have a good bit of schools interested in me right now like ECU, Coastal Carolina, UNCC, Gardner Webb, Kentucky, Miami (OH) and a few more,” he said. “None have offered yet but I believe ECU and Coastal are close to offering. Most likely after this season is when they will come.”

Sharpe is being recruited as an offensive lineman and/or defensive lineman by those schools. He believes Clemson is looking at him as a D-lineman.

Besides Clemson, Sharpe has visited UNC Charlotte and Wake Forest this season, while he is planning upcoming trips to NC State, Kentucky and East Carolina. Sharpe said he intends to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp at Clemson this summer after not being able to make the camp last year.

