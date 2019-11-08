Clemson feels like 'home' for Orhorhoro

Ruke Orhorhoro, a native of Nigeria enrolled in Clemson last January and made his debut against Georgia Tech in the home opener earlier this season.

In the midst of Clemson’s 59-14 win over Wofford this past Saturday he had two tackles and one for loss. Orhorhoro has had quite the adjustment coming from Nigeria, but he says Clemson feels like “home” and there is nowhere else he’d rather be.

Orhorhoro on the Clemson atmosphere

“It’s a lot different, being so far from home. I didn’t think it would ever get this cold. I like the cold so I’m happy about that. It was kind of cold last game so that’s probably why I played good. You know, it’s not that much different. It feels like a family. Every time I come out here I feel like I’m at home with my brothers. It’s not that much different.”

Orhorhoro on his recruiting process

“It’s kind of a funny story. I was just on my phone one day and Coach Venables followed me on Twitter. I kept trying to follow him back but I guess his Twitter was private, so he didn’t know how to accept it. So we couldn’t communicate. So then he reached out to me, we DM’ed and I gave him my number. We talked and they offered me over the phone. To show how serious I was, I came down here in probably like two weeks, and ever since the sky has been the limit.”

Orhorhoro on how he’s grown at Clemson

“I’ve grown in every aspect, honestly. My game has gotten better. I feel that I’ve grown mostly with the run game. In high school I didn’t play the run that well but now I feel like I can stop the run.”

Orhorhoro on who has helped him most

“I would say Justin Mascoll. That’s probably not what people would expect but every day I came here he would always have his head down and work. No matter what he was always working; camp, work, all those hard days he would always pick me up and have my back. Nyles (Pinckney) and Jordan (Williams) they’ve always had my back too. It got hard but they always stuck with me.”

Orhorhoro on starting football late in high school

“After my first summer playing football I knew that was my calling. God has mysterious ways of revealing Himself to people. I started developing a love for the game and working harder and harder. To be here is just a blessing.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.