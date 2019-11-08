Two-sport standout ‘coming to contribute and win’ at Clemson

Will Taylor has been a regular visitor to Clemson since committing to play baseball for the Tigers this past summer.

The two-sport athlete from Ben Lippen High School in Columbia has attended three games at Death Valley as a football recruit this season, most recently the contest against Wofford last weekend.

“It was a great experience,” Taylor said. “A game day in Clemson is special.”

Taylor, a prospect in the 2021 class, gave his verbal commitment to head coach Monte Lee and Clemson’s baseball program in late July.

“Clemson is a special place,” he said. “The program is heading in a great direction and I feel like Clemson was the place I could contribute winning the most at.”

Taylor recorded a .432 batting average for Ben Lippen as a sophomore last season. According to Taylor, the Tigers have recruited him mainly as an outfielder but have had interest in him playing middle infield as well.

Meanwhile, on the gridiron as a junior this season, Taylor has thrown for 1,076 yards and rushed for 1,181 more yards while serving as Ben Lippen’s quarterback.

Could Taylor potentially suit up for Clemson’s football team in the future, too?

“I’ve talked to a couple position coaches,” he said, “but not much detail about playing.”

Regardless of the sport, Clemson fans can expect Taylor to do everything he can to help the Tigers be successful down the road.

“I consider myself a team player,” he said. “I’ve been raised to be a winner. Whether I play football or baseball I am coming to contribute and win.”

I am honored to announce that I️ plan to further my education and baseball career at Clemson University. I️ would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me reach this goal. I️ plan to honor God with the gifts and talents that He has given me. Go Tigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/rSYygY1Nyz — Will Taylor (@willtaylor_10) July 31, 2019

