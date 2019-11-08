What They Are Saying: Ferrell shines in Thursday night game

What They Are Saying: Ferrell shines in Thursday night game

Football

What They Are Saying: Ferrell shines in Thursday night game

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clelin Ferrell shined Thursday night for the Raiders with his most impressive game in his rookie season.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Ferrell on Twitter.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
22hr

Last week in the NFL, 25 of the 34 former Clemson Tigers on NFL rosters saw action on the field. Three of these former Tigers got to rest on their bye week as the rest of the NFL played their games. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home