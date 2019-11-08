What They Are Saying: Ferrell shines in Thursday night game

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clelin Ferrell shined Thursday night for the Raiders with his most impressive game in his rookie season. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Ferrell on Twitter.
Clelin Ferrell has 2.5 sacks tonight. That's the 2nd-most by a Raiders rookie since individual sacks were made official in 1982, trailing only Greg Townsend (3.0 in 1983).
It's also the 2nd-most by a rookie this season. Nick Bosa had 3.0. pic.twitter.com/jjcssR2nwn
Have a night, @Cle_Missile !
5 total tackles
2.5 sacks@Raiders W#ClemsonNFL // #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/U3JwdIyDSM
SACK for the No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell! @Cle_Missile #RaiderNation
Clelin Ferrell's best game as a pro. Tallied 8 tackles (5 solo)2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass defensed and 3 QB hits vs Chargers. #Raiders
Clelin Ferrell presenting problems 😤
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zoGgpilOVj
Clelin Ferrell with the SACK! #TNF #OAKvsLAC pic.twitter.com/WqOOeDMJae
Clelin Ferrell breakout game. https://t.co/TaY8Gg82rq pic.twitter.com/mqG2lVNBrR
Soooooo Clelin Ferrell had enough of your trash talk tonight the Thundercat had 2.5 sacks leave him at weak side and eat crow on your "He's A Bust" talk.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/DO1is7cxTs
Clelin Ferrell goes Cross Chop / Rip to get a sack on Rivers. The 4th overall selection has been picking it up the past two weeks. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Ye8w2lKAt2
