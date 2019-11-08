What They Are Saying: Ferrell shines in Thursday night game

Clelin Ferrell has 2.5 sacks tonight. That's the 2nd-most by a Raiders rookie since individual sacks were made official in 1982, trailing only Greg Townsend (3.0 in 1983).

It's also the 2nd-most by a rookie this season. Nick Bosa had 3.0. pic.twitter.com/jjcssR2nwn

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 8, 2019