By the Numbers: No. 5 Clemson at NC State

Fifth-ranked Clemson travels to Raleigh, North Carolina today to play ACC rival NC State. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm in Carter-Finley Stadium as the Tigers look to improve beat the Wolfpack for a record eight straight year.

Here are some more numbers to watch for in tonight’s game.

4: Clemson safety K’Von Wallace has had an interception in each of the three games he has played against NC State. An interception on Saturday for Wallace would make him the first Clemson player to intercept the ball in four different games against the same opponent.

10-0: A win against the Wolfpack will give Clemson only their fifth season going 10-0 in the first 10 games. Other seasons where this was accomplished include 1948, 1981, 2015, and 2018.

20: If NC State scores 20 or fewer points on Saturday, the Tigers would have held opponents to 20 or fewer points in a 13th consecutive game, the first time doing so since the 1958-59 seasons.

25: A win on Saturday would give the Tigers their 25th consecutive game.

45: If the Tigers score 45 or more points on Saturday, they will have scored 45 points in five consecutive games for the first time in school history.

52: Running back Travis Etienne currently has 51 total career touchdowns. One more touchdown of any kind will break C.J. Spiller’s school record of 51 career total touchdowns.

275: If Clemson puts up 275 or more rushing yards, they will have done so in five consecutive games for the first time since this mark was recorded in 1954.

600: Clemson has reached 600 yards of offense four times this season. If they put up 600 or more yards against NC State, they will extend the current school record to five games.

