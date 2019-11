Clemson continued its early decimation of North Carolina State after the second straight Wolfpack turnover when Travis Etienne ran in for a 19-yard touchdown to give it a 28-0 lead with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.

NC State quarterback David Leary dropped the ball while attempting to pass and Tiger defensive lineman Tyler Davis fell on it to give his team the football on the opponent’s 21 yard line. After a busted play on first down, Etienne burst through the line to put Clemson up 28-0.