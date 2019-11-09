Kourtnei Brown's latest rap for NC State game

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Clemson defensive end Kourtnei Brown gives his weekly rap, as he previews the fifth-ranked Tigers game against NC State tonight at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Fifth-ranked Clemson travels to Raleigh, North Carolina today to play ACC rival NC State. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm in Carter-Finley Stadium as the Tigers look to improve beat the Wolfpack for a record eight (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney used his Wednesday teleconference call with ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit as a therapy session instead of previewing today’s game against NC State. Herbstreit said (…)
It’s Game Day at Carter-Finley Stadium where No. 5 Clemson battles NC State as the Tigers look to earn their 25th straight win today. Clemson looks to take another step towards the College Football (…)
Clemson rides into Raleigh, North Carolina today on a mission. The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) are eager to show the College Football Committee they are without a doubt one of the four best teams in the country. (…)
Will Taylor has been a regular visitor to Clemson since committing to play baseball for the Tigers this past summer. The two-sport athlete from Ben Lippen High School in Columbia has attended three games at (…)
Class of 2021 prospect Korion Sharpe is no stranger to Clemson, having visited the school several times. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound two-way lineman from Charlotte (N.C.) Rocky River returned to campus last (…)
Fifth-ranked Clemson looks for its 10th win of the season when it travels to Raleigh, North Carolina Saturday to take on ACC rival NC State. The Tigers have won 10 or more games in each of the last eight (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was surprised by former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to Wednesday’s team meeting, as Watson presented his old coach a trophy for being named to the 2019 (…)
Last week, Travis Etienne became Clemson’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, passing former Clemson great James Davis’ 47 scores. With one touchdown against NC State on Saturday, Etienne will (…)
Ruke Orhorhoro, a native of Nigeria enrolled in Clemson last January and made his debut against Georgia Tech in the home opener earlier this season. In the midst of Clemson’s 59-14 win over Wofford this (…)