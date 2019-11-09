Smith thankful for unique opportunities at Clemson

Linebacker Chad Smith had an honor that few get to experience while in the Clemson uniform. The graduate out of Sterling, Virginia carried the flag down the hill on Clemson’s Military Appreciation Game last Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Smith, who comes from a vast military background, said the experience was really exciting and truly an honor.

Smith on carrying the flag down the hill for military appreciation day

“It was definitely an honor. I didn’t realize I was going to be a part of that until coach [Dabo] Swinney told me on Thursday and it just kind of hit home. I was going to tell my family, but coach [Brent] Venables got there right before I did and they were really excited, so it was a very unique opportunity.”

Smith on the most impressive part of linebackers play this year

“I would say the communication amongst us. During practice, in the film room, and even on the game field we are constantly communicating. We are trying to recognize and point out tendencies, formations, and just making sure everyone is on the same page, which is something you would think would be a little bit of a let down from last year without those guys, Kendall [Joseph] and Tre [Lamar], who had played together for a few years. So, we have a lot of new guys in there who haven’t played as much. You’d think the communication wouldn’t be up to par, but it really has and that’s kind of what has allowed us to play as effectively as we have so far.”

Smith on environment of NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium

“It’s a great environment. They have great fans, who will show up no matter their record and it’s an environment that we are going to have to embrace and prepare for. It’s kind of like Clemson’s a little bit, where the fans are kind of right there on you. So, it’s just one of those things that we are going to have to silence the crowd ourselves, but the only way to do that is to go out there, execute, and make plays.”

Smith on teammate Isaiah Simmons

“He’s a freak, just plain and simple. Over the past few years he has really grown his intelligence and that has transferred onto the field. You see him making all of these plays, anticipating the play before it even happens, and he’s just all over the field. Wherever the ball is, you will find number eleven right there.”

