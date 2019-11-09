Tigers clinch fifth straight ACC Atlantic Division Title

RALEIGH, N.C. – Fifth-ranked Clemson dominated North Carolina State 49-10 on Saturday night after falling to the five spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings earlier in the week.

With the win the Tigers clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title and earned another bid to play in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Clemson donned its signature ‘orange britches’ after warming up in white pants and changing into the orange, reserved for championship games, when Wake Forest lost to Virginia Tech.

The Tigers have now won five straight ACC Atlantic Division championships and eight overall, each under the direction of head coach Dabo Swinney. They are the first team in conference history to win five straight division championships.

Clemson won the division in 2009, 2011, 2012 (co-champions with Florida State), 2015, 2016 (co-champions with Louisville), 2017, 2018 and now 2019.

Clemson will play whoever can pull out a win in the chaotic ACC Coastal Division on December 7th in Bank of America Stadium, Virginia currently holds the lead in the Coastal.

