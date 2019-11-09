Tigers shine on both sides of the ball

RALEIGH, N.C. — Fifth-ranked Clemson decimated North Carolina State 55-10 on Saturday night to win its eight straight Textile Bowl. The Tigers have now won 15 of their last 16 games in the rivalry.

The win also secured Clemson with its fifth straight ACC Atlantic Division title and appearance in the ACC Championship Game. They totaled 549 yards of total offense and have amassed at least 600 yards for the fifth straight game.

On defense the Tigers held the Wolfpack to 290 yards of total offense to mark the tenth straight game Clemson opponents have failed to reach 300 yards of total offense.

Following each game, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed to the game with outstanding individual performances.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence and Etienne both earned TCI player of the game honors, which typically exempts them from earning helmet stickers. But, their performances warranted a double honor.

The sophomore quarterback played one of his best games so far this season. Lawrence completed 20-of-27 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, his longest pass a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the first quarter. He also rushed eight times for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Etienne

Etienne had a historic game in Raleigh with 14 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns as well as three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. The junior nabbed his 50th rushing touchdown to become just the third player in ACC history to run for 50-plus touchdowns to join Pittsburgh’s James Conner (52) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (50).

Etienne also racked up a few Clemson program records as he totaled a school best 54 total touchdowns to pass CJ Spiller (51). He also moved up to third all-time in rush yards to pass Spiller and became the third player in school history with five straight 100-yard rushing games joining Kenny Flowers (1985) and Raymond Priester (1996).

Chad Smith

On the defensive side Chad Smith played a solid game for the Tigers at linebacker. Smith led the Clemson defense in tackles with seven with five solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He also picked up a key fumble in the first quarter and returned it to the three-yard line to set up a touchdown.

Justyn Ross

Ross played an outstanding game at wide receiver for the Tigers and led all receivers with four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. He hauled in four of five targets on the evening as well including the 33-yard touchdown reception at the end of the first half.

James Skalski

Skalski showed out in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night and recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He proved himself as a formidable force at the second level for the Tigers. The redshirt junior also attempted an extra point at the end of the game but missed wide left.

Clemson is back in action next Saturday in Memorial Stadium against Wake Forest at 3:30 pm.