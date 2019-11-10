Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson 55, NC State 10

RALEIGH, N.C. — After seeing No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State fall Saturday afternoon, as well as No. 19 Wake Forest open the door for an opportunity to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division, No. 5 Clemson ran through the door of opportunity at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The Tigers steamrolled ACC rival NC State, 55-10, to claim its fifth straight ACC Atlantic Division Championship and perhaps position itself for a possible No. 3 ranking in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff Rankings.

Checkout all the action from the Tigers’ win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery. LINK

