Lawrence has another big night

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued his hot play as of late, as he threw for 276 yards and totaled 335 in the Tigers’ 55-10 victory over NC State Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Lawrence completed 20-of-27 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while running for a career high 59 yards and one more score. He threw touchdown passes of 33 yards to Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, while also tossing a 3-yard score to running back Travis Etienne.

He also scored Clemson’s first touchdown of the night with a 7-yard run on the game’s opening drive.

Watch Lawrence talk about his night and the Tigers’ night as a whole on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.