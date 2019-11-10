Recruits react to Clemson winning fifth straight ACC Atlantic Division title

Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title with its 55-10 win over NC State on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium and will play the Coastal Division champion in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Tigers will become the first ACC team to represent a division in five consecutive ACC Championship Games. It marked Clemson’s eighth overall division title, including a co-championship in 2012 in which the Tigers did not appear in the ACC title game.

After the Tigers’ victory over the Wolfpack, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commitments and recruits for their reactions to Dabo Swinney’s program winning the ACC Atlantic Division title again. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County): “Just goes to show we’re doing something right!! We’re coming for that Natty!”

Clemson commit Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “Man it was a great game for Clemson! Played very well the whole entire game and got a big win! Clinched the division and now I’m sure they have their eyes on next week’s game.”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, 2020 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “Awesome as always. Dominant team right there that is no doubt in the top 4. Putting Penn State over them was a mistake.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “We handle business like we should always do. It was a great team win!”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “Big accomplishments for the Tigers. Came into NC State on homecoming and got after it. Proud of my brothers down there.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton, Ga. (Creekview): “Absolutely amazing. Their place as a dynasty is solidifying with every game.”

Jager Burton, 4-star 2021 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “It’s the first time in history a team has done it in the ACC. That just shows how good Clemson is.”

Corey Collier, 5-star 2021 CB, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto): “I expected this from them since the beginning of the season.”

Cade Denhoff, 4-star 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “Tigers are rolling. They are consistent winners.”

Kelvin Gilliam, 4-star 2021 DE, Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs): “It wasn’t a shocking reaction. They came out and played great football.”

Michael Gonzalez, 4-star 2021 OL, Monroe, N.C. (Sun Valley): “I mean it is truly crazy how easy it is for them to beat these teams. It shows how strong their program is.”

Tristan Leigh, 4-star 2021 OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson): “They are dominating the ACC, and are trying to get to the Natty.”

Gabriel Stephens, 4-star 2021 ATH, Mount Holly, N.C. (Mountain Island Charter): “It is big time but I understand that that’s just step one in the bigger picture.”

Jaleel Skinner, 4-star 2022 WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “They went out and proved that they were the better team.”

