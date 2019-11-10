Scott: 'We are at our best when we come out firing'

Feature

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said No. 5 Clemson was at its best Saturday as it came out firing in its 55-10 victory over NC State.

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0 ACC) scored on its first four possessions as its rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead. Clemson tied a school record with 28 first quarter points while amassing 210 yards.

Clemson finished the game with 549 total yards overall, led by Trevor Lawrence’s 335 total yards and four total touchdowns. Running back Travis Etienne had three all-purpose touchdowns while running for 112 yards on 14 carries.

Watch Scott’s interview with the media on TCITV.

