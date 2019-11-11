By some, Clemson appears to be an afterthought in CFP race

When you work hard for something you want to feel appreciated for what you have accomplished, right? That’s the way Clemson football program feels.

In the last four plus seasons, no team in college football has won more games or has a better record than the Tigers. However, no one outside the state of South Carolina seems to care.

It was obvious that was the case when Penn State was ranked ahead of Clemson in last week’s College Football Playoff Rankings. It was obvious when the CFP Committee said Alabama was given the benefit of the doubt and was ranked No. 3 based on “the eye test.”

Now, here we are less than a week later and No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State both suffered losses and in both games neither one was the better team on the field this past Saturday. Minnesota jumped out to a big lead and held on to beat the Nittany Lions, while Alabama trailed No. 2 LSU by 20 points at halftime in Tuscaloosa.

But it is not just the playoff committee where the Tigers feel slighted. It is with everyone in the national media, the Associated Press Poll and Coaches Poll, ESPN, you name it.

On the drive back from Raleigh Sunday morning, we listened to ESPNU Radio. Of course, and deservedly so, LSU and Minnesota was the talk of the day, but when the discussion came up about certain playoff scenarios, the three guys talking forgot all about Clemson. They even admitted it when one of them brought up the fact they left out Clemson in their scenario.

Later that day on ESPN’s Championship Drive show, Clemson was again an afterthought on their show too.

How can the defending national champions, who has won 25 straight games, be forgotten about like that? Would that happen to Alabama?

No, it would not.

That is the double standard Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been harping on. Clemson has earned the right not be overlooked. Clemson has earned the right not be forgotten.

Following Saturday’s 55-10 win over NC State, quarterback Trevor Lawrence mentioned how the team feels disrespected and it is driving them as they continue to pound anyone that is standing in their way.

“It is just kind of up to par,” he said. “I don’t know. I just felt with all the rhetoric and all the talk that it probably was going to happen. We were either going to be barely get in (the top 4) or we would be on the back end.”

“Anything we can use, obviously, that is good. But we don’t play for the rankings. That is not the main priority, but it is always good to add a little something behind a win,” Lawrence continued.

So, why everyone else talks about LSU and Ohio State, and asks does Alabama deserve to get in the playoffs even with one loss, Little Ole Clemson will continue to drive the ROY bus with a smile on its face the whole time.

Because in the end, it will make sure everyone remembers Clemson.

