Clemson commits shine over the weekend as playoffs begin

Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

This past week was the first round of the playoffs for some of Clemson’s commits. In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared over the weekend:

Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman broke off an 88-yard touchdown run and added another short touchdown rush to help Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) to a 57-7 win against Wiregrass Ranch (Wesley Chapel, Fla.) in the first round of the Florida Class 7A playoffs.

Wiregrass Ranch fumbles first play on offense, Lakeland recovers. 2 plays later.. @Bowman_22 with a touchdown run!! Making it..

Lakeland 14 – Wiregrass Ranch 0 @H2_Recruiting @polk_way pic.twitter.com/QWNCSV0s4p — Dylan’s Sports Page (@Sportsguy232) November 9, 2019

Meanwhile, fellow running back pledge Kobe Pryor recorded a 36-yard touchdown run for Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) in its 29-7 victory over Chapel Hill (Douglassville, Ga.).

Clemson safety commit Tyler Venables, who plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.), threw four touchdown passes (40, 19, 18 and 18 yards) in his team’s 38-6 defeat of Lancaster (Lancaster, S.C.) in the first round of the South Carolina 4A playoffs. Venables finished the game 13-of-20 passing for 257 yards.

In other action, four-star wide receiver Ajou Ajou caught a 5-yard touchdown pass on the final play of his high school career for Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.) in its 50-12 blowout of Youthbuild (Columbus, Ohio).

Class of 2021 receiver commit Dacari Collins hauled in a 22-yard touchdown reception to help McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) pull away from North Paulding (Dallas, Ga.) in a 49-19 win that capped McEachern’s perfect 10-0 regular season record.

Tigers tight end commit Sage Ennis registered a 9-yard touchdown catch for Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) in its 42-7 win at Winter Springs (Winter Springs, Fla.) in the first round of the Florida 7A playoffs.

Cornerback commit Fred Davis caught a 35-yard touchdown pass for Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) in the fourth quarter, though Trinity Christian fell to Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) 23-21 in the state’s 3A playoffs.

Here are other scores from this past week’s games involving Clemson commits:

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 68-21 win at Westside (Macon, Ga.)

DL Bryan Bresee, OL Ryan Linthicum, Damascus (Damascus, Md.) — 49-7 win vs. Magruder (Rockville, Md) — First round of Maryland 3A playoffs

RB Phil Mafah, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson) — 35-7 win vs. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.)

DB R.J. Mickens, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) — 49-8 win (Thursday) at Timber Creek (Fort Worth, Texas)

DE Myles Murphy, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 35-24 loss vs. North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) — 50-0 win vs. Great Crossing (Georgetown, Ky.) — First round of Kentucky 5A playoffs

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) — 50-26 win at Hiram (Hiram, Ga.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 33-9 win vs. North Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.)

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.) — 52-7 win (Saturday) vs. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)

WR E.J. Williams, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) — 45-7 win vs. Fairhope (Fairhope, Ala.) — First round of Alabama 7A playoffs

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 47-10 loss at Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.)

DL Tre Williams, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) — 32-28 win (Saturday) vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

