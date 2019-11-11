Lawrence thinks offense is 'a little better' this year

Trevor Lawrence believes the Tigers offense is a little bit better this season than they were at this time last year.
Lawrence talked about the momentum of the offense, Wake Forest, Simpson’s touchdown and much more in his Monday press conference.
RALEIGH, N.C. – John Simpson has spent most of his career at Clemson blocking for Travis Etienne and other running backs. But on Saturday night, the senior offensive lineman got his chance to shine. The (…)
RALEIGH, N.C. — In the past, Carter-Finley Stadium has been a difficult place for Clemson to play. However, the fifth-ranked Tigers were so locked in on Saturday, even a packed house could not faze (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that running back Travis Etienne (Running Back of the Week) and offensive lineman John Simpson (Offensive Lineman of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the (…)
After Chad Morris was hired as Clemson’s offensive coordinator in January 2011, it was Tony Elliott – then in his first year as the Tigers’ running backs coach – who went to get Morris at the (…)
In the last two weeks, Florida State’s Willie Taggart was fired after just 21 games on the job. On Sunday, Chad Morris was fired at Arkansas just 22 games into his tenure. “It is a tough business, (…)
When you work hard for something you want to feel appreciated for what you have accomplished, right? That’s the way Clemson football program feels. In the last four plus seasons, no team in college (…)
RALEIGH, N.C. —The last time Clemson was in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area, Travis Etienne did not have the best of days. The Tigers’ starting running back fumbled and lost the (…)
Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games. This past week was the first round of the (…)
The No.2 Clemson men’s soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 3-0 win over Notre Dame Sunday at Historic Riggs field in Clemson. “The message was all positive heading into the (…)
Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title with its 55-10 win over NC State on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium and will play the Coastal Division champion in the ACC Championship Game on (…)