Tigers receive NCAA Tournament bid, will host Vanderbilt

The Clemson women’s soccer team received a bid into the 2019 NCAA Tournament following Monday afternoon’s selection show.

The 11-6-1 Tigers will face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of competition on November 15 at 5 p.m. Clemson will stay in Tigertown at Historic Riggs Field for the match, where they have boasted an 8-1-1 record at home this season.

Monday’s bid marks Clemson’s 20th NCAA Tournament appearance and their sixth consecutive berth under the direction of Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. It will also mark the fifth consecutive year of hosting the first round of action. Throughout their history, the Tigers hold a 12-15-10 record in the national tournament.

“Well we are super excited and honored to be back in the NCAA Tournament and hosting again,” Radwanski said. “This is my 19th season as a coach and I still get excited for this day. It’s a great reward for the kids. You work hard all year to get to this opportunity and there is only 64 teams left, so we’re looking forward to playing a very good Vanderbilt team.”

The Tigers have held a top-25 ranking for 10 consecutive weeks entering the postseason and currently rank in the top-60 nationally for six statistical categories: assists per game (39th), corner kicks per game (11th), points per game (58th), shots per game (37th), shots on goal per game (58th) and total assists (52nd). Individually, Maliah Morris and Hal Hershfelt earned spots on the ACC All-Freshman Team after combining for seven goals and four assists for 18 points this season. Additionally, sophomore Renee Guion ranks first in the ACC and within the top-10 in the nation for assists per game (.67) and total assists (12).

The Commodores, who hold a 14-5-1 record this season, are fresh off a 1-1 performance in the SEC Tournament where they beat Alabama and lost to the eventual champions, South Carolina. Vanderbilt is 3-1 in their last four matches and 6-2-1 in their last nine. Overall, Vanderbilt is 0-3-1 against the Tigers with their last match taking place in 2006.

The winner of the first round matchup in Clemson will advance to the second round to play the two-seeded UCLA Bruins on the road or host Lamar.

Ticket Information

Adults: $8

Youth: $5

Child: $3

Children 2 and under: Free

Students with valid CUID: Free

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications