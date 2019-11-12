Even with its backups, Clemson’s defense has remained dominant

Clemson is giving up just 11.5 points and 251.5 yards per game.

Those numbers are impressive just by themselves. However, when you think about the fact the Tigers are winning games by an average margin of 33.8 points per game and are pulling their starters in most cases in the middle or at the end of the second quarter, those numbers stand out even more.

“In nine of our ten games we have played dominant football,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We have had most of our guys play two and a half quarters in a bunch of those games, but yet we have been able to put up a lot of these numbers. Think what these numbers would be if we left [our starters] out there through the end of the game.”

In last week’s win over NC State, Clemson held the Wolfpack to just 88 yards in the first half while building a 42-0 lead. NC State ultimately finished the game with 290 yards, but most of those yards came against the backups.

However, Swinney is okay with the results because a lot of the younger players are getting to play, and the defense is getting the opportunity to build depth.

“We have been able to develop our team and I think it has been good. It has been fun,” he said. “They take a lot of pride in that and because of where we are. I think we feel good about our depth up front. We feel good about our depth at linebacker. We have been able to really grow some guys at corner and at safety. It has been really good.”

For starters like Isaiah Simmons it can be a little nerve racking at times, too. Clemson is the second team in college football since 2000 to hold each of its first 10 opponents to less than 300 yards of total offense. Like last week, and against Wofford on Nov. 2, their streak was in jeopardy late in the game and there was nothing he or the other starters could do but try to encourage their backups to finish the job.

So far, they have.

“I was a little nervous,” Simmons said. “I got a little nervous. We called them up in the huddle and just made sure everyone was relaxed, just breathed and played.”

Swinney admitted it can be frustrating at times to see a big play given up because someone is not doing what they are supposed to do, but it is a good experience for the guys on the field as well as the starters over on the sideline.

“You have some guys on the sideline that are getting a little frustrated, but that is good for them too because it gives them a little perspective,” he said. “It has been good. I am really proud of this group, especially defensively. From where we were in the spring to where we are now and the consistency we are playing with. It is impressive. It really is and then the different style of play we have had to [defend] and to see this group prepare as well as any team that I have had.

“They really respect the preparation process each week. They are very attention detailed, great leadership and it has been good to come to work with them every day.”

