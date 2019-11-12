Lady Tigers fall to Tide despite Thornton's career high

Clemson shot 48-percent from the field but turned the ball over 27 times in Tuesday night’s loss to Alabama.

The Tigers fell to the Crimson Tide 65-54 in Littlejohn Coliseum despite senior Kobi Thornton tying her career high. Alabama took full advantage of Clemson turnovers scoring 39 points off turnovers.

The Lady Tigers certainly showed up to play good defense and held Alabama without a field goal until 1:16 to play in the first period. And they took a 12-6 lead out of the first quarter but couldn’t keep control of the game.

Clemson head coach Amanda Butler was proud of how her team started the game with poise but wants the Lady Tigers to keep their composure offensively to ensure success on the court.

“I am proud of the way we came out and established ourselves in the first quarter, but we aren’t going to be a good team, bad team or an average team when we give up 23 offensive rebounds and turn the ball over 27 times,” Butler said.

The Tide surged in the second quarter and opened the half with a 7-0 run, they outscored Clemson 23-12 in the second quarter and carried a 32-24 lead into halftime. The second quarter ultimately put the Tigers in a hole it could not fight out of.

In the third quarter the Tigers fell behind by as many as 15 but fought back at the end of the third quarter to cut the Crimson Tide lead to 49-40 as they moved to the final period. But Alabama took over in the final period on its way to a 65-54 win.

Kobi Thornton led the way for the Tigers as she tied her career high of 25 points she set against Wofford in November 2018. She provided a spark for the Lady Tigers off the bench and continued to fight as the clock ran down.

Butler was impressed with Thornton’s hustle and attitude throughout the game and hopes it will extend to the rest of the young team.

“Kobi played like a senior and that’s what you expect your upperclassmen to do. I know she would trade 25 points and her place in scoring history for a W tonight,” Butler said. “We need her to stay consistent to motivate other folks and give her the senior year she deserves.”

The Lady Tigers have some time off before they return to action on November 18 as they host Alabama State at 11 am.