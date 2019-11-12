Offered 2021 WR high on Clemson heading into visit

Clemson has offered only a few wide receivers in the 2021 class, and one of them will make his first visit to campus this weekend.

Troy Stellato of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons is set to attend Saturday’s game against Wake Forest at Death Valley.

“Really looking forward to it,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve really wanted to get out and see the game environment, and just the facilities and the school, too – everything it has to offer. I’m looking forward to meeting all the coaches and staff and everything because I’ve been in communication with them for a good amount of time … So, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Stellato (6-1, 175) received an offer from Clemson in early October after being scouted at one of his games by co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott. The two have been in touch on a consistent basis.

“We’ve been talking probably once or twice a week,” Stellato said. “He’s just keeping up with me and how the season’s going and everything, and just how I’m progressing and kind of what’s going on in my life right now. He’s been great. Me and him are starting to build a relationship, so that’s always good.”

Stellato has over two dozen offers in total but has narrowed his focus to half a dozen schools.

In late October, he announced a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina.

“I kind of have my eye on a good six, seven schools right now,” he said. “I’m just going to let a couple of teams know that are in my top 12 that I’m just going a different route right now. Stuff can change, but I just want to kind of start picking up the process a little bit. My whole plan was to kind of wait on my recruitment, but there’s really no point in really doing that. If I know where I want to go, then I’ll pull the trigger with that.”

Stellato named Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU as some of the schools he is still considering. So far this season, he has visited Alabama and Ohio State, while he plans to check out LSU when the team plays Texas A&M on Nov. 30.

The Sunshine State standout is high on the Tigers heading into the visit Saturday.

“They’ve won the national championship two times in the last (three) years,” Stellato said. “So, they’re really a top team in the country year in and year out, and I just want to check out how the environment is and just how they run their program. Because they’ve been winning for so long, and it’s probably going to show on the visit. And the little things and the way they go on with their program, I’m really looking forward to seeing that.”

