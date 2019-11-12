Tigers back in the top 4

After being held out of the College Football Playoff Committee’s top 4 for the first time 24 weeks last week, Clemson found itself back in a very familiar spot on Tuesday night.

Thanks to losses by Alabama and Penn State last Saturday, the Tigers jumped up two spots to No. 3 in Tuesday’s CFP Rankings, which were released by on ESPN. Clemson, who will host Wake Forest this Saturday, was ranked No. 5 in the CFP Committee’s initial rankings for the 2019 season.

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0 ACC) have now been ranked in every CFP poll since it was first released on October 28, 2014. Clemson has been ranked in the top 4 of the CFP rankings in 25 of the last 26 rankings.

College Football Playoff Committee Rankings

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Minnesota

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Florida

12. Auburn

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Cinninnati

18. Memphis

19. Texas

20. Iowa

21. Boise

22. Oklahoma State

23. Navy

24. Kansas State

25. App State

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.