4-star Allen excited for Clemson official visit this weekend

Many of Clemson’s commitments in the 2020 class that plan to be mid-year enrollees will make their official visits to Tigertown this weekend.

One of the future Tigers expected on campus is Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen.

“I’m very much so looking forward to it,” he said. “Me and all the other commits.”

Allen will get to watch Clemson in action this weekend against Wake Forest at Death Valley and was glad to see the Tigers clinch their fifth straight ACC Atlantic Division title with Saturday’s victory over NC State in Raleigh.

“Just goes to show we’re doing something right!” he said. “We’re coming for that Natty!”

Allen, a senior at Peach County High School, helped his squad wrap up a 9-1 regular season and win its fourth straight region championship last Friday.

“It feels great,” he said. “This is four in a row for my class since 9th grade. It’s only been done once in school history so it’s cool to know that, but now it’s on to playoffs.”

Allen spoke with his future linebackers coach at Clemson, defensive coordinator Brent Venables, before Peach County’s 68-21 beatdown of Westside (Macon, Ga.).

“Coach V was like be safe and play hard,” Allen said.

The nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker in the 2020 class according to ESPN will enroll early at Clemson in January and is eager to begin his career as a Tiger.

“I’m very excited. Been trying to prepare and get ready,” Allen said. “It seems so unreal, but I’m ready.”

