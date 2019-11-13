Alabama DE: ‘I would love to be a part of the Clemson family’

Clemson welcomed several standout prospects in the 2022 class to campus on Nov. 2 for the game against Wofford at Death Valley.

Among the talented youngsters in attendance was defensive end Caden Story of Lanett (Ala.) High School.

It marked his first visit to Clemson.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” Story said. “It was a family feel. I would love to come back!”

The highlight of the experience for the 6-foot-4, 234-pound sophomore was witnessing the “most exciting 25 seconds in college football.”

“Seeing them touch Howard’s Rock and come down the hill,” he said.

The atmosphere in Memorial Stadium during Clemson’s 59-14 win over Wofford impressed Story also.

“Their fans were loud and really into it,” he said.

While on campus, Story had the chance to meet Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“We talked about how I could fit at Clemson,” Story said. “He likes my playing style at defensive end.”

Story, who describes himself as a “big, athletic and physical” D-end, received his first offer from Maryland back in May. Along with Clemson, he said he is drawing early interest from Alabama, Virginia, Troy and UAB.

Clemson typically does not offer underclassmen prospects, per Dabo Swinney’s policy. But what would it mean to Story if he were to get an offer from the Tigers in the future?

“That would be a dream that came true!” he said. “I would love to be a part of the Clemson family.”

Story has also visited Alabama this season and said he does not have any other visits planned.

