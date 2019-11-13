Clemson makes Statement on Signing Day

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was all smiles Wednesday as the Tigers made a statement by signing many of the top 2020 players in South Carolina.

The future looks very bright for the Clemson pitching staff after the Tigers dominated the state with the top pitching prospects. Clemson signed the top three right handed pitchers Alex Edmondson, Ricky Williams and Ty Olenchuk.

South Carolina’s top lefty, Caden Grice from Riverside, also inked with pitching coach Andrew See and the Tigers.

Clemson also signed River Bluff’s Alex Urban the top outfielder in the Palmetto state. Landon Lucas, the state’s top third baseman from Blythewood also joined Clemson’s class.

