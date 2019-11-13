Clemson men dominate ACC honors

The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team was represented by eight players and head coach Mike Noonan on the ACC postseason awards list on Monday.

The team’s accolades are highlighted by Robbie Robinson and Malick Mbaye being tabbed as Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. In addition, Philip Mayaka earned Freshman of the Year honors and Noonan earned the distinction of ACC Coach of the Year.

The eight selections to the postseason awards list marks the most for the program since 1993. The team’s four athletes named to the league’s First Team ties for the most since 2015 and with two athletes named to the All-Freshman team, the program tied the record.

The Coach of the Year nod is the first career honor for Noonan, who becomes the third coach in program history to earn the accolade. The league’s full list of postseason awards can be found here.

ACC Coach of the Year

Head Coach Mike Noonan – 10th Season

In his 10th season at the helm of Clemson’s program, Head Coach Mike Noonan has taken the program to historic heights during the 2019 season. Noonan has guided this year’s squad to a 15-1-1 record, and most recently, a spot as the nation’s No. 1 team. During this season’s campaign, Noonan captured his 100th victory at Clemson following a 2-0 drubbing of Furman in Greenville. The victory came against the same opponent and on the same field in which his first victory as head coach of the Tigers was earned. The achievements of 2019 come only a year after the squad finished with a 7-9-2 record. Following a 14-1-1 record and Atlantic Division title at the conclusion of this year’s regular season, Noonan has been voted by his peers as the ACC’s Coach of the Year.

ACC Offensive Player of the Year

Robbie Robinson – Junior – Forward – Camden, S.C.

Robbie Robinson is in the midst of one of the finest seasons by a Clemson Forward in program history. Over the course of the year, Robinson has been named ACC Offensive Player of the week on two separate occasions. The Camden, S.C., native’s 15 goals and nine assists on the season have placed the junior amongst the best in the NCAA, as Robinson’s tally of 39 points on the year is the best mark in the country. If Robinson were to eclipse the 40-point mark, it would only be the 26th time in program history a player would have accomplished the feat, with Robinson being the 15th individual on the list. At the conference level, he leads the ACC in seven statistical categories, and for his efforts has been recognized by the league’s coaches as the 2019 ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Malick Mbaye – Senior – Defender – Dakar, Senegal

Malick Mbaye is a senior captain playing amongst the defensive unit for the Clemson Tigers. Mbaye leads the team in minutes played this season, logging 1530 through the first 17 matches and has played a major role in the Tigers’ nine shutout performances. Mbaye, the defense’s lone senior, has served as a crucial piece in orchestrating the program’s fewest goals allowed since 1998. On the offensive side of the ball, Mbaye has scored three of Clemson’s 63 goals on the year, two of which were converted from the penalty spot. For his holistic effort on the pitch, Mbaye has been named the 2019 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

ACC Freshman of the Year

Philip Mayaka – Freshman – Midfielder – Nairobi, Kenya

Philip Mayaka has proven to be a crucial member to the success of Clemson men’s soccer team, as the freshman has asserted himself in the midfield and been an unrelenting force on the opposition. Mayaka has contributed 12 points, scoring two goals and logging eight assists, during his freshman campaign and has proven to be one of the more elusive players on the pitch when the ball is at his feet. By controlling the pace of play and utilizing wonderful vision of the pitch, Mayaka has been an integral part of the lethal scoring attack which this year’s team possesses. Mayaka has proven to be an elite player for the Tigers in all aspects of play and has been named the ACC Freshman of the Year for his exemplary efforts throughout the season.

All-ACC First Team

Kimarni Smith – Junior – Forward – Nottingham, England

Robbie Robinson – Junior – Forward – Camden, S.C.

Malick Mbaye – Senior – Defender – Dakar, Senegal

Philip Mayaka – Freshman – Midfielder – Nairobi, Kenya

All-ACC Second Team

Grayson Barber – Sophomore – Forward – Elgin, S.C.

Tanner Dieterich – Senior – Midfield – Nashville, Tenn.

George Marks – Sophomore – Goalkeeper –Raleigh, N.C.

All-Freshman Team

Oskar Agren – Freshman – Defender – Malmo, Sweden

Philip Mayaka – Freshman – Midfielder – Nairobi, Kenya

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame