The latest on Clemson legacy recruit Fields

One wide receiver in the class of 2022 firmly on Clemson’s radar is Jackson Fields from Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Fields, the son of former Clemson tight end Stacy Fields, to get the latest on where things stand early in his recruiting process.

Jackson attended Clemson’s game against Texas A&M at Death Valley on Sept. 7 but has not been able to visit any other schools this season.

“My schedule did not allow it because I was making the transfer from JV to varsity,” he said. “But I am planning on visiting UT (University of Texas) in the spring.”

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound sophomore camped at Clemson last summer and plans to do so again in 2020.

“I will be attending camp next summer for sure,” he said. “But I will have to work it in my schedule because I plan to attend two other camps … I will probably go to Texas football camp and the University of Houston.”

As you might expect for a legacy recruit, the Tigers have gotten a head start on evaluating and building a relationship with him, though he expects interest from programs in the Lone Star State to ramp up moving forward as he gains more exposure.

Jackson has drawn comparisons from Clemson’s staff to current star wideout Tee Higgins when he was a young high schooler.

“Clemson is the leading school showing the most interest right now,” Jackson said, “but I expect the in-state Texas schools to pick up on me due to my 7-on-7 participation next year.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has made an impression on Jackson.

“During my visit, I remember the hospitality shown towards the recruits, and I remember coach Swinney’s after-game speech and celebration,” he said. “I like the culture in the football program. Coach Dabo makes you feel special, and that you belong.”

Jackson’s father has given him insight on what it takes to play for a program like Clemson.

“He said that it was highly competitive, it is a great stage because it is a big-time program,” Jackson said. “He also said that you have to be ready to work hard every single day because there is someone who can take your spot at any time.”

As a sophomore this season, Jackson has registered 20 receptions for 536 yards (26.8 yards per catch) with eight catches of 30-plus yards. He has also posted five pancake blocks from his receiver position.

“I would say that I am a receiver who does not just catch the ball,” he said. “I can catch almost everything that comes my way and give you great blocks. Also, I am a great teammate on and off the field. If one of my teammates scores, it feels like I scored too.”

