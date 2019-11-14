Will Watson-Jackson Part II be as good as the first meeting?

The last time Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson shared the football field, it was one of the greatest games played at Death Valley.

“There were so many plays. It was great play after great play after great play after great play. It was just back and forth,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about the October 1, 2016 matchup.

If their matchup this Sunday, when Watson’s Houston Texans visit Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens, is anything like their college matchup then the NFL is in for a real treat.

Watson, who led Clemson to the national championship in 2016, threw five touchdown passes and had 397 total yards, including 306 passing yards, while Jackson had 457 total yards and totaled three touchdowns in a battle of top 5 teams at Memorial Stadium.

In the end, Watson made one more play than Jackson as No. 5 Clemson edged the third-ranked Cardinals, 42-36.

“There was one play in which Deshaun hit Leggett, and that was a big play in that game,” Swinney said.

That was the winning touchdown.

With 3:14 to play in the game, Watson rolled to his right, stopped and then threw left to Leggett who was running wide open on a tight end cross. Leggett turned up field and rumbled the remaining 20 yards or so for what turned out to be the winning touchdown.

After Clemson fell behind 36-28 with 7:52 to play in the game, following Jackson’s 11-yard scoring run, Watson engineered two quick scoring drives to put Clemson back in front.

Artavis Scott returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards to the Cardinals’ 23. After Watson ran for 3 yards on first down, he found Mike Williams on second down running a post for a 20-yard touchdown, pulling the Tigers within 2 points at 36-34 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Clemson defense got a rare three-and-out in the second half on the next series and Watson and the Clemson offense took over at their own 15 with 6:11 to play in the game. It took 8 plays and 2:57 to go the 85 yards before Watson capped off the drive with the winning pass to Leggett.

But Jackson was not done. The 3:14 on the clock was more than enough time to get his team down the field and win the game. He had already willed the Cardinals back into the game after Clemson dominated the first half and led 28-10 at halftime.

“You felt pretty good about the game, there was little bit of a moment there, and then all of a sudden you are just battling in a dogfight,” Swinney said. “It seemed like every game that year was that way.

“[Jackson] is just one of those guys that you held your breath every time he touched the ball.”

Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for two more to go along with two Blanton Creque field goals as Louisville scored 26 unanswered points to take its 36-28 lead.

“Lamar, he just willed them back into the game,” Swinney said.

Down six points from his own 25, following Leggett’s touchdown, Jackson marched the Cardinals right down the field both running and throwing the ball. With 1:12 left in the game they had a first-and-10 at the Clemson 12-yard line.

However, the Tigers defense rose to the challenge. After calling a timeout, Clemson allowed just three yards on the next three plays as Louisville faced fourth-and-seven from the 9. Then a false start backed the ball up to the 14.

On fourth down, Jackson hit James Quick, who was running open for what looked like a sure touchdown. However, Quick turned outside instead of inside, where the middle of the field was open, and cornerback Marcus Edmond was there to push him out of bounds short of the lead stick at the Clemson 3 with 33 seconds to play.

“Probably the play that stands out best, to me, is Marcus Edmond,” Swinney said. “That is what I remember so that was the play of the game on fourth down.”

Clemson went on to win the national championship that year by beating Alabama in the title game. Watson found Hunter Renfrow with the game-winning touchdown with one second to play. Jackson went on to win the Heisman Trophy, beating Watson who was the runner-up, to become the youngest recipient of the coveted award.

These days, both young men are in the NFL and making those same big plays. Both are in the conversation for Player of the Year and both teams are in position to win their respected divisions and make the playoffs.

Something tells me this will not be the last time we see these two go head-to-head in the NFL. This has the potential to become the NFL’s best quarterback rivalry.

“Both are unbelievable competitors… both are winners,” Swinney said.

