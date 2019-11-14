Williams ‘ecstatic’ about his future at Clemson

Canton (Ga.) Creekview four-star offensive lineman John Williams has visited Clemson numerous times since he committed to the Tigers in September 2018, so it’s no surprise he will likely be back on campus this Saturday for the Wake Forest game at Death Valley.

“I plan on being there,” Williams said. “I try and be up there every chance I get.”

It will be another unofficial visit for Williams, who will make his official visit to Clemson in January before he enrolls at the school next summer.

A bunch of Williams’ fellow commits in Clemson’s 2020 class that are planning to enroll in January will be on campus this weekend for their official visits, and Williams is excited for a big group of future Tigers to be together.

“It will be awesome,” he said. “This group of guys is really special, and the future is limitless with a group like this. Being in a family with them and the rest of the team makes me proud to be a part of Clemson.”

Williams is a part of arguably the best offensive line class the Tigers have ever had. All five commits, including Williams, are rated as a four-star prospect by at least one recruiting service.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell can’t wait until they officially join the team.

“He’s been saying how excited he is for our group to get there,” Williams said, “and how special of a group we are. He’s always very encouraging and motivating.”

Likewise, after committing to Clemson more than a year ago, Williams is stoked to finally start his career as a Tiger in 2020.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to these years at Clemson since I’ve committed, and seeing that I am getting closer and closer to my dream of playing Clemson football is astonishing to me.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.