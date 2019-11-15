Elite edge-rusher building good relationship with Clemson

Jeremiah Alexander, one of the top prospects in the 2022 class regardless of position, feels three schools are showing him the most love early in his recruiting process.

“Probably Georgia and Bama and Clemson,” Alexander (pictured far right) told The Clemson Insider recently.

The four-star edge-rusher from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, has been to Clemson twice this season for the Texas A&M and Florida State games. He has visited Alabama two times this season as well and also visited Georgia.

The No. 9 overall prospect for 2022 per 247Sports, Alexander is building a good rapport with his area recruiter for Clemson, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, and wants to find out more about the Tigers’ football program.

“Me and Coach Bates, I’ve met him once, and so far we have a good relationship,” Alexander said. “I really don’t know much about them. I’m looking forward to learning more about the Clemson Tigers.”

When he thinks about Clemson and his visits there, one thing stands out the most in Alexander’s mind.

“Probably the atmosphere, really,” he said. “The atmosphere of the fans and just the atmosphere of South Carolina itself.”

Clemson typically does not offer underclassmen prospects, even elite ones like Alexander, though he is certainly a candidate to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future.

Right now, Alexander holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

Clemson is the offer he says he is waiting for.

“Every offer is a blessing,” he said. “I’m really not sure right now because I have a long process to go, and I’m just waiting for it. I’m looking forward to learning more, like I said, about the Tigers. I don’t really know much but I’m looking forward to learning more about them. But it would mean a lot because every offer’s a blessing.”

Alexander has a lot of time to commit to a school, seeing as he is only a sophomore. But what will be important to him when he makes his decision down the road?

“I want to come in and play as a true freshman, but I also want to go through some of the best competition,” he said. “My goal is to go to the NFL, so if the time comes, I’ll be prepared to compete with the best.”

Alexander is ranked as the No. 2 weak-side defensive end in the 2022 class by 247Sports, while Rivals lists him as an outside linebacker.

