Major recruiting weekend on tap for Clemson

It is a huge recruiting weekend in Tigertown, as Clemson is set to host a big group of official visitors for Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

The headlining uncommitted prospect expected in town for an official visit is Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, one of Clemson’s few remaining targets in the 2020 class.

This will mark Flowe’s second official visit. The nation’s No. 1 linebacker went to Miami last weekend, and following his official to Clemson, he is slated to officially visit Georgia and Oregon the next two weekends, respectively.

Clemson continues to be considered the frontrunner for Flowe, who was most recently on campus for the All In Cookout in July. He plans to sign with his school of choice in December.

Most of the commitments in Clemson’s 2020 class that are planning to enroll early in January will make their official visits this weekend as well.

Those commits include five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman, five-star defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Myles Murphy, four-star linebackers Sergio Allen and Kevin Swint, four-star offensive linemen Mitchell Mayes and Paul Tchio, four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams and safety Tyler Venables.

It remains to be seen if Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch will make an official visit to Clemson this weekend.

Burch, who has taken official visits to LSU and Alabama, has long been tight-lipped about his recruitment and hasn’t disclosed any upcoming visit plans. But if he is going to use his final three official visits before the season ends, it is reasonable to think he could take an official visit to Clemson this weekend before officially visiting Georgia for its final home game vs. Texas A&M the following weekend and then South Carolina for its final home game vs. Clemson on Nov. 30. Both Georgia and South Carolina have away games this weekend.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina comprise Burch’s top five.

The Tigers will also play host to a couple of their top targets in the 2021 class for unofficial visits on Saturday.

One of those is Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons wide receiver Troy Stellato, who received an offer from Clemson in early October. He told us recently that he has narrowed down his recruitment to six or seven programs right now, including Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU.

So far this season, Stellato has visited Ohio State and Alabama, while he is planning to check out LSU too when those Tigers play Texas A&M on Nov. 30.

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley will return to Clemson on Saturday after visiting for the Texas A&M game in September.

Shipley earned Clemson’s first offer to a running back in the 2021 class in July, a month after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second straight summer. He most recently visited Alabama for the LSU game last Saturday after going to Ohio State for the Wisconsin game Oct. 26. He has also been to Notre Dame, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia this season.

Some of the other recruits planning to visit Clemson for Saturday’s game at Death Valley include Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep 2021 four-star defensive end Zaire Patterson; Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County 2021 four-star athlete Tyler Morehead; Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn 2021 linebacker Raneiria Dillworth; Spartanburg (S.C.) 2021 kicker Will Fowler; and Aiken (S.C.) South Aiken 2020 tight end Jesse Sanders.

Stay tuned to TCI for plenty of returns from this weekend’s visitors and much more on the big official visit weekend.

