No one is noticing how sharp Lawrence has been

It’s crazy no one has noticed. Travis Etienne has torn up the field so much the last five weeks that Trevor Lawrence has quietly been just as dominant as Clemson’s All-American running back.

“He has been playing great,” Lawrence said about his backfield teammate. “Some people don’t realize how well he has been playing because they just expect him to do that, but he has been playing great, and not just running the ball, but in the passing game, protections and all of that, he has played really well.”

Etienne has played well, running for 752 yards and 8 touchdowns in the last five games. However, Lawrence has played well, too. In fact, extremely well.

After starting the Louisville game rough—3-for-9 for 9 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns—Lawrence has not thrown an interception in the last 15 quarters and is completing 79.3 percent of his passes.

In those 15 quarters, he has completed 65-of-82 passes for 993 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“I am just being a little more focused,” Lawrence said. “I was preparing well for the other games, too, but I think it is just an extra level of focus these past few weeks that has been the difference for me. Before every snap and going through everything I need to do, and going through my checklist, my pre-snap checklist, has been big for me. It is just a little bit extra focus.”

And to no one’s surprise, because Lawrence is focused and sharp, so is Clemson’s offense. The Tigers, who will host Wake Forest on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, has been hard to stop the last five games.

Clemson (10-0, 7-0 ACC) has averaged 605.6 yards and 52.6 points per game since its near loss to North Carolina on Sept. 28. Clemson has defeated Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, Wofford and NC State by an average of 41.6 points per game.

The Tigers have totaled 500 or more yards and 45 or more points in five straight games for the first time in school history. Clemson currently ranks second nationally in yards per game (545.8) and fifth in scoring (45.3 points/game).

If the season ended today, both marks would be Clemson single-season records, breaking last year’s marks.

“It is definitely similar to last year on how we got better every week,” Lawrence said. “I think we are a little better because of the continuity and guys have playing together a little bit longer. Last year, at this point, it was my first season. So, now I have a whole season under my belt and the wide receivers do too. They are in the same place. I think we have more experience, but similar in the sense that we keep getting better every week.”

And with each game they get more and more dominant.

