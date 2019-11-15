Update on Burch's official visit plans to Clemson

There is a lot of people wondering whether Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch would be making his official visit to Clemson this weekend after taking recent official visits to Alabama and LSU.
The Clemson Insider has an update on Burch here: LINK.
Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame
It’s crazy no one has noticed. Travis Etienne has torn up the field so much the last five weeks that Trevor Lawrence has quietly been just as dominant as Clemson’s All-American running back. “He has been (…)
Tremayne Anchrum shared with the media earlier this week just how much fun he has playing football here at Clemson. The senior offensive tackle was all smiles as he discussed his offensive line and playing (…)
Just before kickoff in Raleigh last week, Dabo Swinney gathered his players around and told them what was at stake. Clemson had just learned Wake Forest went down at Virginia Tech with their second (…)
It is a huge recruiting weekend in Tigertown, as Clemson is set to host a big group of official visitors for Saturday’s game against Wake Forest. The headlining uncommitted prospect expected in town for (…)
After enrolling at Clemson last summer, and then suffering a foot injury one week before the start of fall camp, freshman tight end Davis Allen thought the 2019 season might end up being a redshirt year (…)
The last time Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson shared the football field, it was one of the greatest games played at Death Valley. “There were so many plays. It was great play after great play after (…)
Canton (Ga.) Creekview four-star offensive lineman John Williams has visited Clemson numerous times since he committed to the Tigers in September 2018, so it’s no surprise he will likely be back on campus (…)
The American Football Coaches Association announced Thursday that Clemson is one of six programs to earn the 2019 AFCA Academic Achievement Award. Clemson has now won the award in back-to-back years (…)