After a 14-yard Travis Etienne touchdown run, the third-ranked Clemson Tigers took a quick 14-0 lead with 9:55 left in the first quarter.

Safety Tanner Muse picked off Jamie Newman on Wake’s first play of its drive to set Clemson up with good field position. After starting off the drive with a 19-yard carry, Etienne followed with carries of 5 and 3-yards, before breaking off his 14-yard touchdown.