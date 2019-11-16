Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

Many of Clemson’s pledges took the field Friday night for postseason action. In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared:

Two Clemson running back commits had huge games while leading their respective squads to postseason victories.

Five-star Demarkcus Bowman rushed 20 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns, including one of 88 yards, for Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) in its 37-30 win vs. Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, Fla.) in the state’s Class 7A regional semifinals. Bowman now has 23 total touchdowns on the season.

Meanwhile, Phil Mafah needed just nine totes to run for 138 yards and two touchdown runs of 52 yards for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) in the team’s 31-0 shutout of Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.) in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

In other action, five-star quarterback pledge DJ Uiagalelei threw touchdown passes of 65 and 29 yards, and ran for a 1-yard score, for St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in its 63-7 blowout of Calabasas (Calabasas, Calif.) in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division I playoffs.

Safety commit Tyler Venables, who plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.), completed 29 of his 42 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 27-22 victory over Westwood (Blythewood, S.C.) in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Wide receiver commit E.J. Williams hauled in an 18-yard touchdown reception for Central (Phenix City, Ala.) in its 24-6 win at Prattville (Prattville, Ala.) in the Class 7A state quarterfinals, while safety commit R.J. Mickens had a long catch-and-run for a touchdown in Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)’s 84-6 win vs. Lewisville (Lewisville, Texas) in the Conference 6A Division I playoffs.

Here are other scores from this past week’s games involving Clemson commits:

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 19-0 win vs. Brantley County (Nahunta, Ga.) – First round of Class 3A playoffs

DL Bryan Bresee, OL Ryan Linthicum, Damascus (Damascus, Md.) — 35-6 win vs. South Hagerstown (Hagerstown, Md.) — Second round of Class 3A playoffs

WR Dacari Collins, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 47-29 win at North Paulding (Dallas, Ga.) — First round of Class 7A playoffs

TE Sage Ennis, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) — 23-17 (2OT) loss vs. Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) — Class 7A regional semifinals

DE Myles Murphy, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 38-8 loss at Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) — First round of Class 7A playoffs

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) — 24-14 win vs. Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.) — Second round of Class 5A playoffs

RB Kobe Pryor, Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) — 42-22 loss at Marist (Atlanta, Ga.) – First round of Class 4A playoffs

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) — 42-14 win vs. Arabia Mountain (Lithonia, Ga.) – First round of Class 5A playoffs

OL Marcus Tate, NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — 35-17 loss vs. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla) — Class 4A regional semifinals

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 42-7 win vs. Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) — First round of Class 7A playoffs

OL Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) — 35-28 loss at Memphis University (Memphis, Tenn.) — First round of Division II Class 3A playoffs

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.) — vs. Northeast (Philadelphia, Pa.), 6 p.m. Saturday — First round of Class 6A playoffs

DL Tre Williams, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) — vs. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 1 p.m. Saturday — WCAC semifinal

