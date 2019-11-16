Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Third-ranked Clemson led Wake Forest by a score of 31-3 at halftime of the game at Death Valley on Saturday.
Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! Photo Gallery
Third-ranked Clemson led Wake Forest by a score of 31-3 at halftime of the game at Death Valley on Saturday.
Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! Photo Gallery
Clemson got a career-high four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence, while Tee Higgins caught three of them as No. 3 Clemson continued its assault on the ACC with a 52-3 victory over Wake Forest Saturday at (…)
Trevor Lawrence delivered his fourth passing touchdown of the game on a 10-yard pass to freshman receiver Frank Ladson with 10:40 left in the third quarter, giving the Tigers a 38-3 lead. Starting with a (…)
Clemson scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the game and then two more in the last 42 seconds of the half and added a 35-yard B.T. Potter field goal in between to take a 31-3 halftime lead (…)
Clemson kicker B.T. Potter connected on a 35-yard field goal after a 10-play, 60-yard drive with 8:45 left in the second quarter, giving the Tigers a 17-3 lead. Travis Etienne took a 16-yard carry up the (…)
After a 14-yard Travis Etienne touchdown run, the third-ranked Clemson Tigers took a quick 14-0 lead with 9:55 left in the first quarter. Safety Tanner Muse picked off Jamie Newman on Wake’s first play of (…)
Clemson welcomed a slew of recruits to campus for Saturday’s game vs. Wake Forest at Death Valley, including a bunch of official visitors. Check out The Clemson Insider’s recruiting notes from the (…)
Third-ranked Clemson started off red hot Saturday as Trevor Lawrence completed a 14-yard slant to Tee Higgins giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first quarter. After a 52-yard punt return by (…)
Kourtnei Brown produces a rap video each week for the Clemson games. Check out this week’s edition for the Wake Forest game. https://youtu.be/RJAnwzXulsQ
Third-ranked Clemson hosts Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., as the Tigers look to close ACC play in the regular season. The Clemson Insider brings to you some numbers to (…)
It’s Game Day at Death Valley where No. 3 Clemson battles Wake Forest as the Tigers look to earn their 26th straight win today. Clemson looks to take another step towards the College Football (…)