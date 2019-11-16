Higgins has career day in rout of Wake Forest

Tee Higgins had a career day in third-ranked Clemson’s 52-3 win over Wake Forest on Saturday at Death Valley.

The junior wide receiver recorded a career-high three touchdown receptions in the victory, all on passes from Trevor Lawrence. Previously, the most touchdowns Higgins had in a game was two on three different occasions (vs. The Citadel in 2017, vs. Florida State and Pittsburgh in 2018).

Higgins, who finished the game with four receptions for 64 yards and the three scores, got the scoring started when he caught a 14-yard pass to put Clemson up 7-0 just three minutes and 20 seconds into the first quarter.

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee native later scored two touchdowns in a span of 29 seconds near the end the first half.

Lawrence and Higgins hooked up for another 14-yard touchdown with 42 seconds to go in the second quarter, then Higgins hauled in a 30-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left before halftime to give the Tigers a 31-3 lead at the break.

Prior to Saturday, Higgins had five touchdown catches on the season and had not scored more than once in any game.

In 11 games this season, Higgins has 40 receptions for 799 yards and eight touchdowns.

