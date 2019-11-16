Lawrence delivers fourth passing touchdown

Trevor Lawrence delivered his fourth passing touchdown of the game on a 10-yard pass to freshman receiver Frank Ladson with 10:40 left in the third quarter, giving the Tigers a 38-3 lead.

Starting with a Derion Kendrick 32-yard kick return, Lawrence completed passes of 10, 7, 6, 11 and 10 yards in the Clemson scoring drive. The sophomore quarterback went a perfect 5-5 in the drive with 44-yards and the Ladson touchdown.

This is the first time Lawrence has thrown four touchdown passes in a game at Clemson.