Clemson kicker B.T. Potter connected on a 35-yard field goal after a 10-play, 60-yard drive with 8:45 left in the second quarter, giving the Tigers a 17-3 lead.

Travis Etienne took a 16-yard carry up the middle and an 18-yard screen down the sideline to start the Clemson drive. After a 22-yard rush by Lyn-J Dixon, the Tigers failed to find the end zone while in the red zone, resulting in the Potter field goal.