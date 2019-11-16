Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following the Tigers’ 52-3 victory over Wake Forest Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The 49-point victory was Clemson’s sixth-straight by 30 or more, now the longest such streak in ACC history. Clemson won its 22nd consecutive home game to break the record for the longest home winning streak in school history, set across the 2013-16 seasons.

Watch Swinney’s post-game press conference on TCITV.

