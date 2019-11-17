The latest Associated Press College Football Poll was released Sunday. Clemson is ranked No. 3 in this week’s rankings.

Alabama fell to No. 5, while Georgia moved up to No. 4. Virginia Tech moves into this week’s poll at No. 25, while Texas A&M is No. 24.

Associated Press Top 25

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Oregon Utah Oklahoma Penn State Florida Minnesota Michigan Baylor Wisconsin Notre Dame Auburn Cincinatti Memphis Iowa Boise State SMU Oklahoma State Appalachian State Texas A&M Virginia Tech

