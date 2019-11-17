Latest Associated Press College Football Poll

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll was released Sunday. Clemson is ranked No. 3 in this week’s rankings.

Alabama fell to No. 5, while Georgia moved up to No. 4. Virginia Tech moves into this week’s poll at No. 25, while Texas A&M is No. 24.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Oregon
  7. Utah
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Penn State
  10. Florida
  11. Minnesota
  12. Michigan
  13. Baylor
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Auburn
  17. Cincinatti
  18. Memphis
  19. Iowa
  20. Boise State
  21. SMU
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Appalachian State
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Virginia Tech

