The latest Associated Press College Football Poll was released Sunday. Clemson is ranked No. 3 in this week’s rankings.
Alabama fell to No. 5, while Georgia moved up to No. 4. Virginia Tech moves into this week’s poll at No. 25, while Texas A&M is No. 24.
Associated Press Top 25
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Cincinatti
- Memphis
- Iowa
- Boise State
- SMU
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.
The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.