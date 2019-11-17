Swint talks official visit, Clemson’s chances with 5-star Flowe

Carollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint was among the many Clemson commitments that were on campus for their official visits this weekend.

One of Clemson’s top targets in the 2020 class, Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, also made his official visit to Tigertown this weekend. Swint was able to chop it up with Flowe and hang out with his fellow Clemson commits as well as members of the coaching staff and his player host.

Swint went in-depth on his official in an interview with The Clemson Insider:

TCI: How did you enjoy the official visit?

Swint: “It was great!”

TCI: What did you like about it?

Swint: “Everything really. Nothing disappointed me!”

TCI: What was the highlight?

Swint: “I think it was just eating and chatting with my future coaches and brothers.”

TCI: How did your parents enjoy the visit?

Swint: “They loved it, I was super happy because they were happy.”

TCI: Who was your player host and what was it like hanging out with him?

Swint: “ET (Etinosa Reuben), freshman DT from Kansas City. It was really good. He gave me great advice about college in general.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches you were able to spend time with?

Swint: “We didn’t really talk about football really. Like what was our favorite food and snacks and stuff, what’s our favorite hobbies. A get to know each other type conversation.”

TCI: Did you get a chance to talk with Justin Flowe? How did he seem to be enjoying the visit from what you could tell?

Swint: “We talked here and there but he seemed to like it in my opinion.”

TCI: How do you feel about Clemson’s chances of adding Flowe to this special 2020 class?

Swint: “That’s a great feeling, it’ll make our class greater.”

TCI: How close is the bond between the commits in the 2020 class after this official visit weekend?

Swint: “We are very close, we joked around the whole time. Nothing but positive energy.”

