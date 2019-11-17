Tyson, Tigers roll Detroit Mercy

Clemson scored 32 points off turnovers to win its third straight over Detroit Mercy in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers defeated Mike Davis’ Titans 87-65 in their best offensive output thus far in the 2019-20 campaign.

Clemson (3-1) fought off a second half run by Detroit Mercy (0-2) and pushed away late to secure the victory behind 31 points off the bench.

The Tigers finished with three players in double figures as Aamir Simms (19) and Tevin Mack (19) grabbed season highs. But it was Hunter Tyson who led the team and finished with a career high 20 points.

Tyson came off the bench and went 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arch and added five rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. Tyson knew his hard work would eventually pan out with points.

“I’m just staying confident and I know my teammates and coaches trust me so I can play with confidence,” Tyson said. “I never lost confidence in myself through my shooting struggles and I put the time in so knew a day like this was due.”

Head coach Brad Brownell felt the Tigers responded well to a couple days of rest after a difficult stretch of three games without rest to start the season.

“I was really pleased with our performance today and I thought we would play well after those two days off we really needed,” Brownell said. “We got to work on ourselves with two days to work on defense and watch film to put a game plan in place.”

In the first half Clemson dominated the stat sheet and held the Titans to just 27-percent from the field in the first half. But, ten fouls awarded Detroit Mercy with nine points from the charity stripe.

Tyson stepped up for the Tigers in the first half with three three-pointers and ten points. Clemson took a 38-29 lead to the halftime break.

In the second half, the Tigers took control of the game and continued to extend their lead. But with 9:37 to play a Sam Hoffman three pointer put Detroit Mercy within six points of the Tigers at 58-52.

Tyson responded on the other end with a three pointer and extended the Clemson lead to 61-52. Tevin Mack followed with a steal on defense and a fast break layup to give the Tigers an eleven-point lead which sparked an 8-0 run and put the gave firmly under control as they rolled to an 87-65 win.

Clemson returns to action Thursday at 7 pm against Alabama A&M in Littlejohn.

Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications.