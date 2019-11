Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst didn’t understand the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry when he arrived as a freshman but he understands it well now.

Bockhorst got a “unique perspective” two years ago when he watched the game from the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Watch Bockhorst’s Monday press conference on TCITV:

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame