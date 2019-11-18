Clemson earns No. 2 overall seed

The Clemson men’s soccer team has received the second-overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, as announced Monday by the tournament’s selection committee.

This is the Tigers’ 32nd appearance in the national tournament. Clemson will host the winner of the first-round match between Mercer and Charlotte at Historic Riggs Field on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

The match will be a part of the tournament’s second round.

“I am very proud of our team. They are deserving of a top-four seed,” Clemson head coach Mike Noonan said. “Being number two shows the strength of our body of work and, in particular, the strength of the ACC, with the conference having three of the top four seeds.”

Clemson is one of 10 teams from the ACC to be selected to the 48-team tournament, a new record for conference teams selected to the tournament in a year.

The Tigers will have home-field advantage throughout the tournament’s opening rounds, with the potential to play at Historic Riggs Field until the College Cup.

The College Cup is set to be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Semifinal matches will be played on Dec. 13 and the final is set for Dec. 15. Ticket prices for the tournament will be $8 for adults and $3 for youth ages 12 and under.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications