Elliott: ‘We’re playing complementary football’

Clemson’s offense continues to roll as the third-ranked Tigers scored 50-plus points for the sixth time this season, the only FBS team that can say that in 2019. The defense also held Wake Forest to three points, as Clemson rolled to a 52-3 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Working in unison, the Tigers totaled 516 yards of offense, while holding the Demon Deacons to under 200 yards for the first time since 2016, when those Tigers held Wake to 197 total yards.

“The biggest thing for us is just to continue to make it about the process and make it about preparation. We understand the importance of, with how our defense is playing, getting off to a hot start and putting a lot of pressure on opposing teams,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “We’re playing complementary football, so the biggest thing for us is that we have a goal in mind and these young men want to be the best in the country. We’re definitely not there, but they’re working every single week and focusing on what they can control, and what they can control is how they play week in and week out and I think that’s what the focus of this team is.”

Watch Elliott’s post-game interview on TCITV.

