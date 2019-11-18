Etienne Named ACC Running Back of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Travis Etienne has been named ACC Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 52-3 win against Wake Forest on Saturday.

With the selection, Clemson has now collected a total of 473 ACC weekly honors since 1978. Clemson has earned a total of 16 weekly honors from the ACC this season.

Etienne’s selection is the eighth of his career and his fourth of the season. Including his selection for his performance at NC State a week earlier, Etienne has now earned ACC honors in back-to-back weeks for the second time in his career, joining his selections after the Georgia Tech and Syracuse games in 2018. He joins offensive lineman John Simpson as Clemson players to earn selections in consecutive weeks this season.

Against Wake Forest, Etienne rushed 16 times for 121 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 37 yards. With his sixth straight 100-yard rushing performance, he took sole possession of the school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games, surpassing five-game streaks by Kenny Flowers (1985) and Raymond Priester (1996-97). His six consecutive 100-yard rushing games moved him into a tie for the eighth-longest streak in ACC history.

–Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications